The complete guide for english fans in Bilbao San Mamés hosts the Europa League final this Wednesday, May 21, between Manchester United and Tottenham, and 80,000 fans from both teams are expected to arrive in the Biscayan capital

The Europa League final next Wednesday, May 21, will make Bilbao the capital of European football. No previous sporting event has had such a strong appeal among foreigners, with nearly 80,000 english fans expected to arrive in the Biscayan capital.

UEFA and some British media outlets are currently publishing guides for Manchester United and Tottenham fans on what to do and where to eat in the Botxo. Here are some of the recommendations:

What to visit

- Guggenheim Museum: UEFA suggests the Guggenheim Museum as a starting point for admiring the «wide variety of modern and contemporary art or simply marveling at its fascinating architecture.» The british newspaper 'Standard' highlights works by artists such as Anish Kapoor and Andy Warhol, and also recommends crossing the colorful La Salve Bridge to enjoy one of the best views of the museum, «especially at sunset.»

- Casco Viejo (old town): it extends around the gothic Cathedral of Santiago and the Plaza Nueva. The british newspaper describes it as a «hub of shops, entertaining street performers, lively bars, flower stalls, boutique hotels, and lively cafes». UEFA also highlights that the Casco Viejo represents the «true heart of the city».

- Mercado de la Ribera: for its gastronomic offerings and local flavor. «Built in 1929, it's the largest covered market in Europe and is packed with stalls selling local products, from Basque cheese to cured meats,» highlights the guide published by the Standard.

- Other nearby points of interest: among the tourist attractions near Bilbao, english fans are advised to visit the Urdaibai Biosphere Reserve, San Juan de Gaztelugatxe, Gernika, the Puente Colgante and the Puerto Viejo in Algorta (Getxo).

Ampliar Manchester United fans at Plaza Nueva on the day of the semi-final against Athletic Club.

Best restaurants and pintxos

Some of the famous Michelin-starred restaurants are Mina, Nerua, Zarate, or Etxanobe Atelier. The prestigious guide also recommends: Yandiola, Kuma, Zapirain, or Las Lías.

For those visiting the city, the most striking custom is going for pintxos. El Globo, on Diputación street, or Sorginzulo and Bar Charly, in Plaza Nueva, are some of the bars to visit. ¿And which pintxo you should eat? Croquettes filled with cheese, iberian ham, or stuffed anchovies are some of the most delicious.

Where to drink the best beers

BIlbao offers a wide variety of bars to enjoy a good pint. The Old Town, Abando, and Indautxu are packed with bars, but four stand out: Bar Basque, Azkena, Penguin Bar, where English fans will find the best IPAs, and the Churchill, next to San Mamés stadium.