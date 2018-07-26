Sony arranca sus rebajas de verano para PS4, PS VR, PS3 y PS Vita

Newsletters exclusivasSé el primero en enterarteMás información
Sony ha anunciado el comienzo de sus rebajas de verano en PlayStation Store, lo que incumbe a PlayStation 4, PlayStation VR, PlayStation 3 y PlayStation Vita.
Los usuarios disfrutan así de importantes descuentos en algunos de los títulos más destacados, incluyéndose The Crew 2 Deluxe Edition (59,99€), Horizon Zero Dawn (19,99€), Gran Turismo Sport (19,99€), Star Wars Battlefront II (19,99€), Assassin's Creed Origins (34,99€) y Nioh (14,99€).
Algunas de las ofertas destacadas por el blog oficial de PlayStation son:
Assassin's Creed Origins
Batman: Arkham Knight – Premium Edition
Burnout Paradise Remastered
Cities: Skylines
Crossing Souls
Dark Souls III – Deluxe Edition
Darksiders: Fury's Collection – War and Death
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
Dragon Ball Fighterz
Dragon's Crown Pro
Skyrim Special Edition + Fallout 4 G.O.T.Y. Bundle
Final Fantasy XIV Online – Complete Edition
For Honor Deluxe Edition
Frantics
Gran Turismo Sport
Grand Theft Auto V
Gravity Rush 2
H1Z1 – Deluxe Founder's Bundle
Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
Horizon Zero Dawn – Complete Edition
Injustice 2
Just Cause 3 XL Edition
NBA 2K18
Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom
Nioh
No Man's Sky
Planet of the Apes: Last Frontier
Prey + Dishonored 2 Bundle
Resident Evil 7 Biohazard – Gold Edition
Sega Mega Drive Classics
Shadow of the Colossus
Shift Quantum
Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Advanced Edition
The Crew 2 – Deluxe Edition
The Last Guardian
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition
Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
WipEout Omega Collection
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
Assassin's Creed Origins – Season Pass
Dark Souls III – Season Pass
GTA V Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack
Middle-earth: Shadow of War Expansion Pass
Nioh Season Pass
Project Cars 2 Porsche Legends Pack DLC
Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Season Pass
Tekken 7 – Season Pass
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Expansion Pass
Batman: Arkham VR
Bravo Team
Lethal VR
Monster of the Deep: Final Fantasy XV
The Inpatient
PlayStationVR Worlds
Rez Infinite
Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality
Star Trek: Bridge Crew
StarBlood Arena
Superhot VR
Until Dawn: Rush of Blood
Las rebajas de verano de PlayStation tendrán lugar hasta el próximo 22 de agosto.