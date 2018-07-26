https://static.elcorreo.com/www/menu/img/tecnologia-fs-gamer-desktop.png

Sony arranca sus rebajas de verano para PS4, PS VR, PS3 y PS Vita

Horizon: Zero Dawn /Sony
Descuentos en PlayStation Store hasta el 22 de agosto

José Carlos Castillo
Sony ha anunciado el comienzo de sus rebajas de verano en PlayStation Store, lo que incumbe a PlayStation 4, PlayStation VR, PlayStation 3 y PlayStation Vita.

Los usuarios disfrutan así de importantes descuentos en algunos de los títulos más destacados, incluyéndose The Crew 2 Deluxe Edition (59,99€), Horizon Zero Dawn (19,99€), Gran Turismo Sport (19,99€), Star Wars Battlefront II (19,99€), Assassin's Creed Origins (34,99€) y Nioh (14,99€).

Algunas de las ofertas destacadas por el blog oficial de PlayStation son:

PS4

Assassin's Creed Origins

Batman: Arkham Knight – Premium Edition

Burnout Paradise Remastered

Cities: Skylines

Crossing Souls

Dark Souls III – Deluxe Edition

Darksiders: Fury's Collection – War and Death

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided

Dragon Ball Fighterz

Dragon's Crown Pro

Skyrim Special Edition + Fallout 4 G.O.T.Y. Bundle

Final Fantasy XIV Online – Complete Edition

For Honor Deluxe Edition

Frantics

Gran Turismo Sport

Grand Theft Auto V

Gravity Rush 2

H1Z1 – Deluxe Founder's Bundle

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice

Horizon Zero Dawn – Complete Edition

Injustice 2

Just Cause 3 XL Edition

NBA 2K18

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom

Nioh

No Man's Sky

Planet of the Apes: Last Frontier

Prey + Dishonored 2 Bundle

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard – Gold Edition

Sega Mega Drive Classics

Shadow of the Colossus

Shift Quantum

Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Advanced Edition

The Crew 2 – Deluxe Edition

The Last Guardian

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

WipEout Omega Collection

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

DLC

Assassin's Creed Origins – Season Pass

Dark Souls III – Season Pass

GTA V Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack

Middle-earth: Shadow of War Expansion Pass

Nioh Season Pass

Project Cars 2 Porsche Legends Pack DLC

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Season Pass

Tekken 7 – Season Pass

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Expansion Pass

PS VR

Batman: Arkham VR

Bravo Team

Lethal VR

Monster of the Deep: Final Fantasy XV

The Inpatient

PlayStationVR Worlds

Rez Infinite

Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality

Star Trek: Bridge Crew

StarBlood Arena

Superhot VR

Until Dawn: Rush of Blood

Las rebajas de verano de PlayStation tendrán lugar hasta el próximo 22 de agosto.

