El Bilbao Basket ficha a Jiahao Yu, gigante chino de 221 centímetros que jugará cedido en Torrelavega

14 players for CHN Men's team bound for FIBA Asia Cup:



Gao Shiyan, Xu Jie, Hu Mingxuan, Liao Sanning, Cheng Shuaipeng, Zhao Rui, Zhang Ning, Wang Junjie, Yu Jiahao, Zhao Jiayi, Hu Jinqiu, Zhu Junlong, Li Xiangbo and Lei Meng.



Final 12 will be named 24 hours before tip-off.

🇨🇳🏀 pic.twitter.com/QgtVqY3qoV