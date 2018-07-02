Xbox Game Pass: lista con todos los juegos para Xbox One, Xbox 360 y Xbox

Newsletters exclusivasSé el primero en enterarteMás información
Microsoft está cambiando los modelos de distribución con Xbox Game Pass, el servicio de suscripción que concede acceso a unos 200 juegos, previo pago de 9,99 euros mensuales. Hemos recopilado todos los títulos disponibles para vuestra consulta, incluyendo las últimas incorporaciones y descartando los suprimidos. También enumeramos las novedades a futuro.
#IDARB
10 Second Ninja X
ABZU
Bard's Gold
Bomber Crew
Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
Casey Powell Lacrosse 16
Cities: Skylines
Cluster Truck
Costume Quest 2
D4: Dark Dreams Don't Die
Darksiders: Warmastered Edition
Darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition
Dead Island: Definitive Edition
Dead Rising 3
Deadlight: Director's Cut
Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition
Devil May Cry 4: Special Edition
Dirt 4
Dirt Rally
Disneyland Adventures
DmC Devil May Dry: Definitive Edition
Dovetail Games Euro Fishing
Electronic Super Joy
F1 2015
Fallout 4
Farming Simulator 15
Gears of War 4
Gears of War: Ultimate Edition
Guacamelee: Super Turbo Championship Edition
Halo 5: Guardians
Halo: Spartan Assault
Halo Wars: Definitive Edition
Halo Wars 2
Homefront: The Revolution
Hue
Human Fall Flat
JumpJet Rex
Kingdom: New Lands
Knight Squad
KYUB
Laser League
Late Shift
Layers of Fear
Letter Quest: Grimm's Journey Remastered
Limbo
Lumo
Maldita Castilla EX: Cursed Castle
Mass Effect
Massive Chalice
Max: The Curse of Brotherhood
Mega Coin Squad
Mega Man Legacy Collection
Mega Man Legacy Collection 2
Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes
Metro: Last Light Redux
MotoGP 17
NBA Playgrounds
Oddworld: New 'N' Tasty
OlliOlli
Overcooked
Oxenfree
Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
Pharaonic
Portal Knights
Pro Evolution Soccer 2018
Pumped BMX
ReCore
Resident Evil HD
Resident Evil 0
Resident Evil 6
Resident Evil Revalations 2
Rime
Riptide GP: Renegade
Rise of the Tomb Raider
Robocraft Infinity
Roundabout
Saints Row IV: Re-elected
Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell
ScreamRide
Shadow Complex Remastered
Shantae and the Pirate's Curse
Sherlock Holmes: The Devil's Daughter
Sky Force Anniversary
So Many Me
State of Decay: Year One
State of Decay 2
Steredenn
Sunset Overdrive
Super Lucky's Tale
Super Mega Baseball: Extra Innings
Super Time Force
Terraria
The Book of Unwritten Tales 2
The Bridge
The Bug Butcher
The Escapists
The Final Station
The Flame in the Flood
The Golf Club
The Swapper
The Technomancer
The Hunter: Call of the Wild
The War of Mine: The Little Ones
Tom Clancy's The Division
Tower of Guns
Ultratron
Unmechanical: Extended
Warhammer: Vermintide 2
Wasteland 2: Director's Cut
The World of Van Helsing: Deathtrap
WRC 5: World Rally Championship
Zombie Army Trilogy
Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection
A Kingdom for Keflings
A World of Keflings
Alien Hominid HD
Banjo-Kazooie
Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts
Banjo-Tooie
BattleBlock Theater
Bayonetta
Bomberman Battlefest
Braid
CastleStorm
Comic Jumper
Defense Grid
Double Dragon Neon
Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
Fable Anniversary
Fable II
Fable III
Fallout 3
Galaga Legions DX
Garou: Mark of the Wolves
Gears of War
Gears of War 2
Gears of War 3
Gears of War: Judgment
Grid 2
Hexic 2
Hydro Thunder
Injustice: Gods Among Us
Iron Brigade
Jetpac Refulled
Joe Danger 2: The Movie
Joe Danger: Special Edition
Joy Ride Turbo
Kameo
KOF98UM
LEGO Star Wars: TCS
Mass Effect
Mega Man 9
Mega Man 10
Metal Slug 3
Metal Slug XX
Monaco: What's Yours Is Mine
Monday Night Combat
Ms Splosion Man
MX vs. ATV Reflex
N+
Pac-Man Museum
Perfect Dark Zero
Sacred Citadel
Samurai Showdown II
Sonic and Knuckles
Sonic CD
SoulCalibur II HD
Spelunky
Splosion Man
Stacking
Star Wars: The Force Unleashed
Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II
Street Fighter IV Arcade Edition
Tecmo Bowl Throwback
The Maw
Tekken Tag Tournament 2
Toy Soldiers
Toy Soldiers: Cold War
Viva Pinata
Viva Pinata: Trouble in Paradise
Fuzion Frenzy
Ninja Gaiden Black
Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic
Ashen
Phoenix Point
Afterparty
Forza Horizon 4
Crackdown 3
Gears 5
Battletoads