Xbox Game Pass: lista con todos los juegos para Xbox One, Xbox 360 y Xbox

El 'Netflix del videojuego' suma 200 títulos en catálogo

JOSÉ CARLOS CASTILLO

Microsoft está cambiando los modelos de distribución con Xbox Game Pass, el servicio de suscripción que concede acceso a unos 200 juegos, previo pago de 9,99 euros mensuales. Hemos recopilado todos los títulos disponibles para vuestra consulta, incluyendo las últimas incorporaciones y descartando los suprimidos. También enumeramos las novedades a futuro.

Xbox One

#IDARB

10 Second Ninja X

ABZU

Bard's Gold

Bomber Crew

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

Casey Powell Lacrosse 16

Cities: Skylines

Cluster Truck

Costume Quest 2

D4: Dark Dreams Don't Die

Darksiders: Warmastered Edition

Darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition

Dead Island: Definitive Edition

Dead Rising 3

Deadlight: Director's Cut

Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition

Devil May Cry 4: Special Edition

Dirt 4

Dirt Rally

Disneyland Adventures

DmC Devil May Dry: Definitive Edition

Dovetail Games Euro Fishing

Electronic Super Joy

F1 2015

Fallout 4

Farming Simulator 15

Gears of War 4

Gears of War: Ultimate Edition

Guacamelee: Super Turbo Championship Edition

Halo 5: Guardians

Halo: Spartan Assault

Halo Wars: Definitive Edition

Halo Wars 2

Homefront: The Revolution

Hue

Human Fall Flat

JumpJet Rex

Kingdom: New Lands

Knight Squad

KYUB

Laser League

Late Shift

Layers of Fear

Letter Quest: Grimm's Journey Remastered

Limbo

Lumo

Maldita Castilla EX: Cursed Castle

Mass Effect

Massive Chalice

Max: The Curse of Brotherhood

Mega Coin Squad

Mega Man Legacy Collection

Mega Man Legacy Collection 2

Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes

Metro: Last Light Redux

MotoGP 17

NBA Playgrounds

Oddworld: New 'N' Tasty

OlliOlli

Overcooked

Oxenfree

Payday 2: Crimewave Edition

Pharaonic

Portal Knights

Pro Evolution Soccer 2018

Pumped BMX

ReCore

Resident Evil HD

Resident Evil 0

Resident Evil 6

Resident Evil Revalations 2

Rime

Riptide GP: Renegade

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Robocraft Infinity

Roundabout

Saints Row IV: Re-elected

Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell

ScreamRide

Shadow Complex Remastered

Shantae and the Pirate's Curse

Sherlock Holmes: The Devil's Daughter

Sky Force Anniversary

So Many Me

State of Decay: Year One

State of Decay 2

Steredenn

Sunset Overdrive

Super Lucky's Tale

Super Mega Baseball: Extra Innings

Super Time Force

Terraria

The Book of Unwritten Tales 2

The Bridge

The Bug Butcher

The Escapists

The Final Station

The Flame in the Flood

The Golf Club

The Swapper

The Technomancer

The Hunter: Call of the Wild

The War of Mine: The Little Ones

Tom Clancy's The Division

Tower of Guns

Ultratron

Unmechanical: Extended

Warhammer: Vermintide 2

Wasteland 2: Director's Cut

The World of Van Helsing: Deathtrap

WRC 5: World Rally Championship

Zombie Army Trilogy

Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection

Xbox 360

A Kingdom for Keflings

A World of Keflings

Alien Hominid HD

Banjo-Kazooie

Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts

Banjo-Tooie

BattleBlock Theater

Bayonetta

Bomberman Battlefest

Braid

CastleStorm

Comic Jumper

Defense Grid

Double Dragon Neon

Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

Fable Anniversary

Fable II

Fable III

Fallout 3

Galaga Legions DX

Garou: Mark of the Wolves

Gears of War

Gears of War 2

Gears of War 3

Gears of War: Judgment

Grid 2

Hexic 2

Hydro Thunder

Injustice: Gods Among Us

Iron Brigade

Jetpac Refulled

Joe Danger 2: The Movie

Joe Danger: Special Edition

Joy Ride Turbo

Kameo

KOF98UM

LEGO Star Wars: TCS

Mass Effect

Mega Man 9

Mega Man 10

Metal Slug 3

Metal Slug XX

Monaco: What's Yours Is Mine

Monday Night Combat

Ms Splosion Man

MX vs. ATV Reflex

N+

Pac-Man Museum

Perfect Dark Zero

Sacred Citadel

Samurai Showdown II

Sonic and Knuckles

Sonic CD

SoulCalibur II HD

Spelunky

Splosion Man

Stacking

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II

Street Fighter IV Arcade Edition

Tecmo Bowl Throwback

The Maw

Tekken Tag Tournament 2

Toy Soldiers

Toy Soldiers: Cold War

Viva Pinata

Viva Pinata: Trouble in Paradise

Xbox

Fuzion Frenzy

Ninja Gaiden Black

Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic

Próximamente

Ashen

Phoenix Point

Afterparty

Forza Horizon 4

Crackdown 3

Gears 5

Battletoads

