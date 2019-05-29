Los mejores juegos de Xbox One en 2019 y sus fechas de lanzamiento

Si te gusta, on+ es mucho más
¿Quieres seguir navegando sin límites?
OFERTA DE LANZAMIENTOSuscríbete ahora y disfruta
2 MESES GRATISPrecio de la suscripción 4,95€/mes
Microsoft ultima el desarrollo de sus próximas consolas de sobremesa, las cuales se presentarán en el marco de la Electronic Entertainment Expo2019. Se habla de una consola muy superior a la generación actual (Xbox One X inclusive) y otra, complementaria, con especificaciones acordes a un precio más económico.
Sea como fuere, la presente Xbox One aún está por recibir numerosos juegos de interés, entre ellos exclusivas como 'Halo: Infinite', 'Ori & the Will of the Wisps' y 'Gears 5'. Los enumeramos a continuación junto a otras producciones destacadas.
The Elder Scrolls Online: Elsweyr - 4 de junio
Warhammer: Chaosbane - 4 de junio
MotoGP 19 - 6 de junio
Bloodstained: Ritual of The Night 18 de junio
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled - 21 de junio
Samurai Shodown - 27 de junio
Stranger Things 3: The Game - 3 de julio
Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle - 5 de julio
Lost Ember - 7 de julio
Wolfenstein: Young Blood - 27 de julio
Age of Wonders: Planetfall - 6 de agosto
Remnant: From the Ashes - 20 de agosto
Life is Strange 2: Episodio 4 - 22 de agosto
Control - 27 de agosto
Man of Medan - 30 de agosto
Biomutant - verano
Borderlands 3 - 13 de septiembre
GRID - 13 de septiembre
Blacksad: Under the Skin - 26 de septiembre
Ghost Recon: Breakpoint - 4 de octubre
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - 15 de noviembre
Wreckfest - 20 de noviembre
Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey - diciembre
Battletoads - 2019
Code Vein - 2019
Gears 5 - 2019
Ori and The Will of The Wisps - 2019
Psychonauts 2 - 2019
Dying Light 2 - 2019
Dragon Ball Game Project Z: Action RPG - 2019
DOOM Eternal - 2019
The Surge 2 - 2019
Halo Infinite - 2019/2020