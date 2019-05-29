Los mejores juegos de Xbox One en 2019 y sus fechas de lanzamiento Xbox One Gears 5 será el gran lanzamiento de Microsoft este año FS GAMER Miércoles, 29 mayo 2019, 11:29

Microsoft ultima el desarrollo de sus próximas consolas de sobremesa, las cuales se presentarán en el marco de la Electronic Entertainment Expo2019. Se habla de una consola muy superior a la generación actual (Xbox One X inclusive) y otra, complementaria, con especificaciones acordes a un precio más económico.

Sea como fuere, la presente Xbox One aún está por recibir numerosos juegos de interés, entre ellos exclusivas como 'Halo: Infinite', 'Ori & the Will of the Wisps' y 'Gears 5'. Los enumeramos a continuación junto a otras producciones destacadas.

Lanzamientos Xbox One junio 2019

The Elder Scrolls Online: Elsweyr - 4 de junio

Warhammer: Chaosbane - 4 de junio

MotoGP 19 - 6 de junio

Bloodstained: Ritual of The Night 18 de junio

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled - 21 de junio

Samurai Shodown - 27 de junio

Lanzamientos Xbox One julio 2019

Stranger Things 3: The Game - 3 de julio

Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle - 5 de julio

Lost Ember - 7 de julio

Wolfenstein: Young Blood - 27 de julio

Lanzamientos Xbox One agosto 2019

Age of Wonders: Planetfall - 6 de agosto

Remnant: From the Ashes - 20 de agosto

Life is Strange 2: Episodio 4 - 22 de agosto

Control - 27 de agosto

Man of Medan - 30 de agosto

Lanzamientos Xbox One verano 2019

Biomutant - verano

Lanzamientos Xbox One septiembre 2019

Borderlands 3 - 13 de septiembre

GRID - 13 de septiembre

Blacksad: Under the Skin - 26 de septiembre

Lanzamientos Xbox One octubre 2019

Ghost Recon: Breakpoint - 4 de octubre

Lanzamientos Xbox One noviembre 2019

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - 15 de noviembre

Wreckfest - 20 de noviembre

Lanzamientos Xbox One diciembre 2019

Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey - diciembre

Lanzamientos Xbox One por determinar, este año

Battletoads - 2019

Code Vein - 2019

Gears 5 - 2019

Ori and The Will of The Wisps - 2019

Psychonauts 2 - 2019

Dying Light 2 - 2019

Dragon Ball Game Project Z: Action RPG - 2019

DOOM Eternal - 2019

The Surge 2 - 2019

Lanzamientos Xbox One por determinar, 2019 a 2020

Halo Infinite - 2019/2020