Los mejores juegos de Xbox One en 2019 y sus fechas de lanzamiento

Gears 5 será el gran lanzamiento de Microsoft este año

Microsoft ultima el desarrollo de sus próximas consolas de sobremesa, las cuales se presentarán en el marco de la Electronic Entertainment Expo2019. Se habla de una consola muy superior a la generación actual (Xbox One X inclusive) y otra, complementaria, con especificaciones acordes a un precio más económico.

Sea como fuere, la presente Xbox One aún está por recibir numerosos juegos de interés, entre ellos exclusivas como 'Halo: Infinite', 'Ori & the Will of the Wisps' y 'Gears 5'. Los enumeramos a continuación junto a otras producciones destacadas.

Lanzamientos Xbox One junio 2019

The Elder Scrolls Online: Elsweyr - 4 de junio

Warhammer: Chaosbane - 4 de junio

MotoGP 19 - 6 de junio

Bloodstained: Ritual of The Night 18 de junio

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled - 21 de junio

Samurai Shodown - 27 de junio

Lanzamientos Xbox One julio 2019

Stranger Things 3: The Game - 3 de julio

Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle - 5 de julio

Lost Ember - 7 de julio

Wolfenstein: Young Blood - 27 de julio

Lanzamientos Xbox One agosto 2019

Age of Wonders: Planetfall - 6 de agosto

Remnant: From the Ashes - 20 de agosto

Life is Strange 2: Episodio 4 - 22 de agosto

Control - 27 de agosto

Man of Medan - 30 de agosto

Lanzamientos Xbox One verano 2019

Biomutant - verano

Lanzamientos Xbox One septiembre 2019

Borderlands 3 - 13 de septiembre

GRID - 13 de septiembre

Blacksad: Under the Skin - 26 de septiembre

Lanzamientos Xbox One octubre 2019

Ghost Recon: Breakpoint - 4 de octubre

Lanzamientos Xbox One noviembre 2019

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - 15 de noviembre

Wreckfest - 20 de noviembre

Lanzamientos Xbox One diciembre 2019

Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey - diciembre

Lanzamientos Xbox One por determinar, este año

Battletoads - 2019

Code Vein - 2019

Gears 5 - 2019

Ori and The Will of The Wisps - 2019

Psychonauts 2 - 2019

Dying Light 2 - 2019

Dragon Ball Game Project Z: Action RPG - 2019

DOOM Eternal - 2019

The Surge 2 - 2019

Lanzamientos Xbox One por determinar, 2019 a 2020

Halo Infinite - 2019/2020

