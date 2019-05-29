Los mejores juegos de PS4 en 2019 y sus fechas de lanzamiento

Si te gusta, on+ es mucho más
Con la Electronic Entertainment Expo (y su aluvión de novedades) a la vuelta de la esquina, repasamos los mejores lanzamientos de juegos para PlayStation 4 de aquí a finales de 2019.
Para entonces ya conoceremos, casi con toda certeza, el precio y fecha de lanzamiento de la siguiente sobremesa de Sony; máquina cuya retrocompatibilidad ha sido confirmada. De este modo, 'PlayStation 5' podría ejecutar alguno de los títulos exclusivos listados a continuación:
The Elder Scrolls Online: Elsweyr - 4 de junio
Warhammer: Chaosbane - 4 de junio
MotoGP 19 - 6 de junio
Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Don't Dry - 13 de junio
Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - 18 de junio
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled - 21 de junio
Judgment - 25 de junio
Samurai Shodown - 25 de junio
F1 2019 - 28 de junio
Tropico 6 - junio
Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers - 2 de julio
Stranger Things 3: The Game - 4 de julio
Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle - 5 de julio
Dragon Quest Builders 2 - 12 de julio
Wolfenstein: Youngblood - 26 de julio
Shenmue III - 27 de agosto
Control - 27 de agosto
Man of Medan 30 de agosto
Biomutant - verano
Contra Anniversary Collection - verano
Catherine: Full Body - 3 de septiembre
Borderlands 3 - 13 de septiembre
GRID - 13 de septiembre
Blacksad: Under the Skin - 26 de septiembre
Ghost Recon Breakpoint - 4 de octubre
MediEvil - 25 de octubre
Concrete Genie - otoño
Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince - otoño
XIII - 13 de noviembre
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - 15 de noviembre
Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey - diciembre
Code Vein - 2019
DOOM Eternal 2019
Dragon Ball Game Project Z: Action RPG - 2019
Dying Light 2 - 2019
Iron Man VR - 2019
Nioh 2 - 2019
Psychonauts 2 - 2019
Super Meat Boy Forever - 2019
The Outer Worlds - 2019
The Surge 2 - 2019
Twin Mirror - 2019
AWAY: The Survival Series - 2019/2020
Death Stranding - 2019/2020
Final Fantasy VII Remake - 2019/2020
Ghost of Tsushima - 2019/2020
The Last of Us Part II - 2019/2020