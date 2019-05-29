Los mejores juegos de PS4 en 2019 y sus fechas de lanzamiento PlayStation 4 The Last of Us: Part II es una de las exclusivas más esperadas para la consola de Sony FS GAMER Miércoles, 29 mayo 2019, 11:15

Con la Electronic Entertainment Expo (y su aluvión de novedades) a la vuelta de la esquina, repasamos los mejores lanzamientos de juegos para PlayStation 4 de aquí a finales de 2019.

Para entonces ya conoceremos, casi con toda certeza, el precio y fecha de lanzamiento de la siguiente sobremesa de Sony; máquina cuya retrocompatibilidad ha sido confirmada. De este modo, 'PlayStation 5' podría ejecutar alguno de los títulos exclusivos listados a continuación:

Lanzamientos PS4 junio 2019:

The Elder Scrolls Online: Elsweyr - 4 de junio

Warhammer: Chaosbane - 4 de junio

MotoGP 19 - 6 de junio

Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Don't Dry - 13 de junio

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - 18 de junio

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled - 21 de junio

Judgment - 25 de junio

Samurai Shodown - 25 de junio

F1 2019 - 28 de junio

Tropico 6 - junio

Lanzamientos PS4 julio 2019:

Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers - 2 de julio

Stranger Things 3: The Game - 4 de julio

Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle - 5 de julio

Dragon Quest Builders 2 - 12 de julio

Wolfenstein: Youngblood - 26 de julio

Lanzamientos PS4 agosto 2019:

Shenmue III - 27 de agosto

Control - 27 de agosto

Man of Medan 30 de agosto

Lanzamientos PS4 verano 2019:

Biomutant - verano

Contra Anniversary Collection - verano

Lanzamientos PS4 septiembre 2019:

Catherine: Full Body - 3 de septiembre

Borderlands 3 - 13 de septiembre

GRID - 13 de septiembre

Blacksad: Under the Skin - 26 de septiembre

Lanzamientos PS4 octubre 2019:

Ghost Recon Breakpoint - 4 de octubre

MediEvil - 25 de octubre

Lanzamientos PS4 Otoño 2019:

Concrete Genie - otoño

Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince - otoño

Lanzamientos PS4 noviembre 2019:

XIII - 13 de noviembre

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - 15 de noviembre

Lanzamientos PS4 diciembre 2019:

Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey - diciembre

Lanzamientos PS4 por determinar, este año

Code Vein - 2019

DOOM Eternal 2019

Dragon Ball Game Project Z: Action RPG - 2019

Dying Light 2 - 2019

Iron Man VR - 2019

Nioh 2 - 2019

Psychonauts 2 - 2019

Super Meat Boy Forever - 2019

The Outer Worlds - 2019

The Surge 2 - 2019

Twin Mirror - 2019

Lanzamientos PS4 por determinar, 2019 a 2020

AWAY: The Survival Series - 2019/2020

Death Stranding - 2019/2020

Final Fantasy VII Remake - 2019/2020

Ghost of Tsushima - 2019/2020

The Last of Us Part II - 2019/2020