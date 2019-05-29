Los mejores juegos de Nintendo Switch en 2019 y sus fechas de lanzamiento Nintendo Switch Luigi's Mansion y Animal Crossing entre las franquicias que recibirán nuevas entregas FS GAMER Miércoles, 29 mayo 2019, 13:06

Insisten los rumores en una versión completamente portátil de la primera consola híbrida de Nintendo (Switch). Se anuncie o no durante el E3 de 2019, lo cierto es que la plataforma está vendiéndose a espuertas, gracias en parte a un catálogo formidable.

Repasamos a continuación los juegos más destacados para Nintendo Switch por venir este año. Se incluyen exclusivas de peso como 'Super Mario Maker 2', 'Astral Chain', 'Luigi's Mansion 3' o los nuevos 'Pokémom Espada y Escudo'.

Lanzamientos Nintendo Switch primavera 2019

Cadence of Hyrule - Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda - primavera

Lanzamientos Nintendo Switch junio 2019

Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Don't Dry - 13 de junio

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - 18 de junio

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled - 21 de junio

MotoGP 19 - 27 de junio

Super Mario Maker 2 - 28 de junio

Lanzamientos Nintendo Switch julio 2019

Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered - 2 de julio

Stranger Things 3: The Game - 4 de julio

Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle - 5 de julio

Dragon Quest Builders 2 - 12 de julio

God Eater 3 - 12 de julio

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order - 19 de julio

Fire Emblem: Three Houses - 26 de julio

Wolfenstein: Youngblood - 26 de julio

Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden - 30 de julio

Lanzamientos Nintendo Switch agosto 2019

Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution - 20 de agosto

Astral Chain - 30 de agosto

Lanzamientos Nintendo Switch verano 2019

Daemon X Machina - verano

Contra Anniversary Collection - verano

GRID Autosport - verano

Lanzamientos Nintendo Switch septiembre 2019

Star Wars Pinball - 13 de septiembre

Blacksad: Under the Skin - 26 de septiembre

Summer in Mara - septiembre

Lanzamientos Nintendo Switch noviembre 2019

XIII - 13 de noviembre

Lanzamientos Nintendo Switch otoño 2019

Dragon Quest XI S: Ecos de un pasado perdido - otoño

Dead by Daylight - otoño

Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince - otoño

Lanzamientos Nintendo Switch navidades 2019

Pokémon Espada y Escudo - navidades

Lanzamientos Nintendo Switch por determinar, este año

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening - 2019

Hollow Knight: Silksong - 2019

Animal Crossing - 2019

Luigi's Mansion 3 - 2019

DOOM Eternal - 2019

Disney TSUM TSUM FESTIVAL - 2019

Super Meat Boy Forever - 2019

Rune Factory 4 Special - 2019

Samurai Shodown - 2019

Lanzamientos Nintendo Switch por determinar, 2019 a 2020

Bayonetta 3 - 2019/2020

Shin Megami Tensei V - 2019/2020