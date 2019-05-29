Los mejores juegos de Nintendo Switch en 2019 y sus fechas de lanzamiento

Si te gusta, on+ es mucho más
Insisten los rumores en una versión completamente portátil de la primera consola híbrida de Nintendo (Switch). Se anuncie o no durante el E3 de 2019, lo cierto es que la plataforma está vendiéndose a espuertas, gracias en parte a un catálogo formidable.
Repasamos a continuación los juegos más destacados para Nintendo Switch por venir este año. Se incluyen exclusivas de peso como 'Super Mario Maker 2', 'Astral Chain', 'Luigi's Mansion 3' o los nuevos 'Pokémom Espada y Escudo'.
Cadence of Hyrule - Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda - primavera
Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Don't Dry - 13 de junio
Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - 18 de junio
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled - 21 de junio
MotoGP 19 - 27 de junio
Super Mario Maker 2 - 28 de junio
Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered - 2 de julio
Stranger Things 3: The Game - 4 de julio
Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle - 5 de julio
Dragon Quest Builders 2 - 12 de julio
God Eater 3 - 12 de julio
Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order - 19 de julio
Fire Emblem: Three Houses - 26 de julio
Wolfenstein: Youngblood - 26 de julio
Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden - 30 de julio
Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution - 20 de agosto
Astral Chain - 30 de agosto
Daemon X Machina - verano
Contra Anniversary Collection - verano
GRID Autosport - verano
Star Wars Pinball - 13 de septiembre
Blacksad: Under the Skin - 26 de septiembre
Summer in Mara - septiembre
XIII - 13 de noviembre
Dragon Quest XI S: Ecos de un pasado perdido - otoño
Dead by Daylight - otoño
Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince - otoño
Pokémon Espada y Escudo - navidades
The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening - 2019
Hollow Knight: Silksong - 2019
Animal Crossing - 2019
Luigi's Mansion 3 - 2019
DOOM Eternal - 2019
Disney TSUM TSUM FESTIVAL - 2019
Super Meat Boy Forever - 2019
Rune Factory 4 Special - 2019
Samurai Shodown - 2019
Bayonetta 3 - 2019/2020
Shin Megami Tensei V - 2019/2020