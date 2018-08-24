Los mejores juegos para PS4 por menos de 20 euros

Newsletters exclusivasSé el primero en enterarteMás información
Hasta el 5 de septiembre PlayStation tiene en su Store la promoción «Juegos por menos de 20 €» con grandes descuentos en algunos de los títulos más reconocidos de los últimos años en PlayStation 4 como Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare (un 74% más barato ahora en la Gold Edition), Dark Souls III (con una rebaja del 70%), Final Fantasy XV (rebaja del 60% en la Royal Edition), Fallout 4 (un 56% más barato), Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite (un 66% menos en la Deluxe Edition), Sonic forces (a mitad de precio) Unravel Two o Yakuza Zero (un 35% más barato).
Este es el listado completo de los juegos incluidos en la promoción:
- 3D Billiards.
- 3D MiniGolf.
- A Hat in Time.
- Abo Khashem.
- Aegis Defenders.
- Air Conflicts: Double Pack.
- Alien: Isolation – The Collection.
- Beast Quest.
- Birthdays the Beginning.
- Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare (varias ediciones).
- Call of Duty: Ghosts (varias ediciones).
- Celeste.
- Code: Realize «Bouquet of Rainbows».
- Danganronpa 1/2 Reload.
- Danganronpa Another Episode: Ultra Despair Girls.
- DARIUSBURST Chronicle Saviours.
- DARK SOULS III.
- Dead Alliance.
- Dead Alliance: Multiplayer Edition.
- DEAD RISING Triple Bundle Pack.
- Demon Gaze II.
- Devil May Cry HD Collection.
- DiRT 4.
- Dirt Rally VR Bundle.
- DOOM VFR.
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse: Time Travel Edition.
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen.
- Dragon's Lair Trilogy.
- EA Family Bundle (NFS 2015 / PvZ2 / Unravel).
- EA SPORTS UFC 2 Deluxe Edition.
- EVERSPACE– Stellar Edition.
- Exist Archive: The Other Side of the Sky.
- Fallout 4.
- FINAL FANTASY XV ROYAL EDITION.
- FlatOut 4: Total Insanity.
- Get Even.
- GOD WARS Future Past.
- Grand Kingdom.
- Haimrik.
- Horizon Chase Turbo.
- Island Flight Simulator.
- It's Quiz Time.
- Jak and Daxter Collection.
- JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Eyes of Heaven.
- Ken Follett's The Pillars of the Earth.
- Knockout League.
- Little Nightmares Complete Edition.
- Marvel Pinball Season 1 Bundle.
- Marvel Pinball Season 2 Bundle.
- Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite. Varias ediciones.
- Merge Games Mega Bundle.
- METRO REDUX.
- Mulaka.
- Need for Speed Deluxe Bundle (Rivals and 2015).
- Next Up Heroes.
- Night in the Woods.
- observer_.
- Odin Sphere Leifthrasir.
- OKAMI HD.
- One Piece Burning Blood.
- One Piece: Unlimited World Red – Deluxe Edition.
- Outcast – Second Contact Launch Edition.
- PaRappa the Rapper, LocoRoco, Patapon Remaster Collection.
- Project CARS.
- RAID: World War II.
- Resident Evil Revelations 1 & 2 Bundle.
- Resident Evil Triple Pack.
- RiftStar Raiders.
- Rocket League– Game of the Year Edition.
- Schlag den Star – Das Spiel.
- School Girl/Zombie Hunter.
- Senko no Ronde 2.
- SENRAN KAGURA ESTIVAL VERSUS.
- SENRAN KAGURA Peach Beach Splash.
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun.
- Silence.
- Sniper Elite 3 ULTIMATE EDITION
- SONIC FORCES Digital Bonus Edition.
- Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization.
- Tales of the Tiny Planet.
- The 25th Ward: The Silver Case.
- The Escapists 2. Varias ediciones.
- The Jackbox Party Bundle.
- The Jackbox Party Pack 4.
- The Jackbox Party Trilogy.
- The Order: 1886.
- Through the Woods.
- Time Machine VR.
- Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition.
- Tokyo Xanadu eX+.
- Torment: Tides of Numenera.
- Touhou Genso Wanderer.
- Touhou Kobuto V: Burst Battle.
- Trine Trilogy.
- Ultimate Chicken Horse.
- Ultrawings.
- UNBOX: Newbie's Adventure and Sublevel Zero: Redux.
- Unravel Two.
- VRFC & SPORTSBAR BUNDLE.
- Welcome to Hanwell.
- Wizard of Legend.
- WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship.
- Yakuza Zero.
- Yomawari: Midnight Shadows.
- Yooka-Laylee.
- Zero Escape: The Nonary Games.
- Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma.