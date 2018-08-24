Los mejores juegos para PS4 por menos de 20 euros Final Fantasy XV / Square Enix Grandes descuentos en títulos como Dark Souls III, Unravel Two o FFXV SARA BORONDO Viernes, 24 agosto 2018, 13:23

Hasta el 5 de septiembre PlayStation tiene en su Store la promoción «Juegos por menos de 20 €» con grandes descuentos en algunos de los títulos más reconocidos de los últimos años en PlayStation 4 como Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare (un 74% más barato ahora en la Gold Edition), Dark Souls III (con una rebaja del 70%), Final Fantasy XV (rebaja del 60% en la Royal Edition), Fallout 4 (un 56% más barato), Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite (un 66% menos en la Deluxe Edition), Sonic forces (a mitad de precio) Unravel Two o Yakuza Zero (un 35% más barato).

Este es el listado completo de los juegos incluidos en la promoción:

- 3D Billiards.

- 3D MiniGolf.

- A Hat in Time.

- Abo Khashem.

- Aegis Defenders.

- Air Conflicts: Double Pack.

- Alien: Isolation – The Collection.

- Beast Quest.

- Birthdays the Beginning.

- Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare (varias ediciones).

- Call of Duty: Ghosts (varias ediciones).

- Celeste.

- Code: Realize «Bouquet of Rainbows».

- Danganronpa 1/2 Reload.

- Danganronpa Another Episode: Ultra Despair Girls.

- DARIUSBURST Chronicle Saviours.

- DARK SOULS III.

- Dead Alliance.

- Dead Alliance: Multiplayer Edition.

- DEAD RISING Triple Bundle Pack.

- Demon Gaze II.

- Devil May Cry HD Collection.

- DiRT 4.

- Dirt Rally VR Bundle.

- DOOM VFR.

- Dragon Ball Xenoverse: Time Travel Edition.

- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen.

- Dragon's Lair Trilogy.

- EA Family Bundle (NFS 2015 / PvZ2 / Unravel).

- EA SPORTS UFC 2 Deluxe Edition.

- EVERSPACE– Stellar Edition.

- Exist Archive: The Other Side of the Sky.

- Fallout 4.

- FINAL FANTASY XV ROYAL EDITION.

- FlatOut 4: Total Insanity.

- Get Even.

- GOD WARS Future Past.

- Grand Kingdom.

- Haimrik.

- Horizon Chase Turbo.

- Island Flight Simulator.

- It's Quiz Time.

- Jak and Daxter Collection.

- JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Eyes of Heaven.

- Ken Follett's The Pillars of the Earth.

- Knockout League.

- Little Nightmares Complete Edition.

- Marvel Pinball Season 1 Bundle.

- Marvel Pinball Season 2 Bundle.

- Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite. Varias ediciones.

- Merge Games Mega Bundle.

- METRO REDUX.

- Mulaka.

- Need for Speed Deluxe Bundle (Rivals and 2015).

- Next Up Heroes.

- Night in the Woods.

- observer_.

- Odin Sphere Leifthrasir.

- OKAMI HD.

- One Piece Burning Blood.

- One Piece: Unlimited World Red – Deluxe Edition.

- Outcast – Second Contact Launch Edition.

- PaRappa the Rapper, LocoRoco, Patapon Remaster Collection.

- Project CARS.

- RAID: World War II.

- Resident Evil Revelations 1 & 2 Bundle.

- Resident Evil Triple Pack.

- RiftStar Raiders.

- Rocket League– Game of the Year Edition.

- Schlag den Star – Das Spiel.

- School Girl/Zombie Hunter.

- Senko no Ronde 2.

- SENRAN KAGURA ESTIVAL VERSUS.

- SENRAN KAGURA Peach Beach Splash.

- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun.

- Silence.

- Sniper Elite 3 ULTIMATE EDITION

- SONIC FORCES Digital Bonus Edition.

- Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization.

- Tales of the Tiny Planet.

- The 25th Ward: The Silver Case.

- The Escapists 2. Varias ediciones.

- The Jackbox Party Bundle.

- The Jackbox Party Pack 4.

- The Jackbox Party Trilogy.

- The Order: 1886.

- Through the Woods.

- Time Machine VR.

- Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition.

- Tokyo Xanadu eX+.

- Torment: Tides of Numenera.

- Touhou Genso Wanderer.

- Touhou Kobuto V: Burst Battle.

- Trine Trilogy.

- Ultimate Chicken Horse.

- Ultrawings.

- UNBOX: Newbie's Adventure and Sublevel Zero: Redux.

- Unravel Two.

- VRFC & SPORTSBAR BUNDLE.

- Welcome to Hanwell.

- Wizard of Legend.

- WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship.

- Yakuza Zero.

- Yomawari: Midnight Shadows.

- Yooka-Laylee.

- Zero Escape: The Nonary Games.

- Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma.