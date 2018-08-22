Gamescom 2018: los videojuegos ganadores de la gran feria europea Ori and the Will of the Wisps / Microsoft Ori and the Will of the Wisps recibe dos galardones JOSÉ CARLOS CASTILLO Miércoles, 22 agosto 2018, 11:03

Un jurado de 30 profesionales ha otorgado los premios a los mejores juegos exhibidos en la Gamescom de Colonia, que tendrá lugar hasta el próximo 25 de agosto.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice se ha hecho con el premio al mejor juego de acción mientras que Ori and the Will of the Wisps presume de ser el título más galardonado (mejor juego de habilidad y mejor juego para Xbox One). Enumeramos todos los ganadores a continuación:

- Mejor juego de acción:

Marvel's Spider-Man (Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Metro Exodus (Deep Silver)

Ganador - Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (Activision Blizzard)

- Mejor contenido descargable:

Ganador - Destiny 2: Forsaken (Activision Blizzard)

State of Decay 2 Daybreak (Microsoft)

- Mejor juego ocasional:

Life is Strange 2 (Square Enix)

Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight (Koch Media)

Ganador - Team Sonic Racing (Koch Media)

- Mejor juego familiar:

Lego DC Super-Villains (Warner Bros. Entertainment)

Life is Strange 2 (Square Enix)

Ganador - Super Mario Party (Nintendo)

- Mejor juego de puzles / habilidad:

Astro Bot Rescue Mission (Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Ganador - Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Microsoft)

Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight (Koch Media)

- Mejor juego de carreras:

F1 2018 (Koch Media/Codemasters)

Ganador - Forza Horizon 4 (Microsoft)

Team Sonic Racing (Koch Media)

- Mejor juego de rol:

Assassin's Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft)

Ganador - Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition (Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Kingdom Hearts 3 (Square Enix)

- Mejor juego de simulación:

Anno 1800 (Ubisoft)

F1 2018 (Koch Media/Codemasters)

Ganador - Farming Simulator 19 (astragon Entertainment)

- Mejor juego social / online:

Ganador - Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (Activision Blizzard)

Dying Light Bad Blood (Techland)

Rend (Frostkeep Studios)

- Mejor juego de deportes:

F1 2018 (Koch Media/Codemasters)

Ganador - FIFA 19 (Electronic Arts)

PES 2019 (Konami)

- Mejor juego de estrategia:

Anno 1800 (Ubisoft)

Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition (Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Ganador - Total War: Three Kingdoms (Koch Media)

- Mejor juego de PlayStation 4:

Ganador - Marvel's Spider-Man (Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Assassin's Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft)

Project Mephisto (working title)

- Mejor juego para Xbox One:

Ganador - Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Microsoft)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider (Square Enix)

Forza Horizon 4 (Microsoft)

- Mejor juego para Nintendo Switch:

LEGO DC Super-Villains (Warner Bros. Entertainment)

Starlink - Battle for Atlas (Ubisoft)

Ganador - Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo)

- Mejor juego para PC:

Ganador - Anno 1800 (Ubisoft)

Life is Strange 2 (Square Enix)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider (Square Enix)

- Mejor juego para móviles:

Hyperdrome (Travian Games)

Ganador - Shadowgun War Gamesm (MADFINGER Games)