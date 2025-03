El hombre que más hamburguesas Big Mac ha comido en el mundo

Most Big Mac® burgers eaten in a lifetime 🍔 35,000 by Donald Gorske 🇺🇸 He's broken his own record! A Wisconsin man who holds the record for most Big MacⓇ burgers eaten in a lifetime has now consumed more than 35,000 since 1972 – and his advice to future record-breakers? “Don’t.” Donald Gorske, of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, USA, chowed down on his 35,000th patty on 15 March, almost 53 years after he started tallying his daily burger obsession. He says he eats two a day, one for lunch and one for dinner. "What makes me a Big MacⓇ enthusiast is the hamburger. I knew I wanted to eat my favourite food, hamburger, every day,” he said. “The main reason I stayed with this pursuit for so many years is that Big MacsⓇ are still my favourite food and I look forward to eating them every day."