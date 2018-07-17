Una modelo causa polémica en EE UU por desfilar amamantando a su bebé

Newsletters exclusivasSé el primero en enterarteMás información
Contenido extraToda la información a tu alcanceMás información
Acceso ilimitadoNavega sin límitesMás información
ClubUn mundo de ventajas y descuentos
¿Te gustaría tener mucho más y sin límites?Más información
¿Te gustaría tener mucho más y sin límites?Más información
¿Quieres seguir navegando sin límites?suscríbete
Hoy concluye tu prueba gratuitaEsperamos que la hayas disfrutado
¿Quieres seguir navegando sin límites?
Si te gusta, on+ es mucho más
¿Quieres seguir navegando sin límites?
¿Te gustaría tener mucho más y sin límites?
¿Te gustaría tener mucho más y sin límites?
Una modelo estadounidense causó polémica esta semana al desfilar en una pasarela en Miami mientras daba la teta a su bebé de cinco meses, en un país donde amamantar en público es una práctica cuestionada por sus detractores como indecente.
Mara Martin, de 32 años, recorrió la pasarela de trajes de baño de la revista Sports Illustrated el domingo de noche con un bikini dorado y su bebé Aria prendida de su pecho.
El lunes, la modelo agradeció en Instagram la respuesta positiva en las redes sociales, pero cuestionó que dar de mamar en público sea un tema polémico: «No puedo creer que haya tantas noticias sobre mí y mi hija por hacer algo que hago todos los días». «Estoy agradecida de poder compartir este mensaje y espero ayudar a normalizar la lactancia materna, y mostrarle a los demás que las mujeres lo pueden todo», añadió.
La bebé usaba un pañal verde y llevaba audífonos que la aislaron de la fuerte música ambiente y de las sonoras ovaciones y aplausos del público. Pero entre la avalancha de elogios en Twitter, se colaban algunos comentarios que calificaron la escena como «desagradable» o «repugnante». Un usuario escribió: «La masturbación también es natural, ¿deberíamos verla en la pasarela?».
Wow! WHAT A NIGHT! Words can’t even describe how amazing I feel after being picked to walk the runway for @si_swimsuit. Anyone who knows me, knows it has been a life long dream of mine. I can’t believe I am waking up to headlines with me and my daughter in them for doing something I do every day. It is truly so humbling and unreal to say the least. I’m so grateful to be able to share this message and hopefully normalize breastfeeding and also show others that women CAN DO IT ALL! But to be honest, the real reason I can’t believe it is a headline is because it shouldn’t be a headline!!! My story of being a mother and feeding her while walking is just that. Last night there are far more deserving headlines that our world should see. One woman is going to boot camp in two weeks to serve our country (sorry i don’t know your IG handle 🤦🏽♀️), one woman had a mastectomy (@allynrose), and another is a cancer survivor, 2x paralympic gold medalist, as well as a mother herself (@bren_hucks you rock) Those are the stories that our world should be discussing!!!! Just thinking about all that was represented there... I desperately need to give the most thanks to @mj_day for this. She supported me in what I did last night. Without her support this wouldn’t even be discussed!!!! She and the entire Sports Illustrated family are the most amazing and incredible team to have worked with. THANK YOU for letting all 16 of us be our true selves, strong beautiful women!!! Because of you, my daughter is going to grow up in a better world, where she will always feel this way!!!!!! Lastly, to every single woman that rocked that runway with me. Be proud. I know I am of you! You all have inspired me in ways unimaginable. I love you all!!! #siswimsearch
La polémica sobre la práctica de amamantar en público se renueva periódicamente en Estados Unidos. En 2014, un grupo de mamás dieron teta a sus bebés frente a una tienda Anthropologie en Beverly Hills, California, para protestar porque una mujer había sido enviada al baño para que amamantara en privado. La tienda luego se disculpó por el incidente. Dos años antes, la revista Time había causado controversia al publicar en la portada la foto de una mujer dando teta a su niño de tres años.
La Organización Mundial de la Salud recomienda la lactancia materna exclusiva hasta los seis meses de edad y el mantenimiento hasta los dos años o más.