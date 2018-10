Daniela Ryf, la triatleta que gana a (casi) todos los hombres

Ironman World Champion!🙌😆



The craziest race of my life.

After being stung by a jellyfish under my armpits my most painful 3.8k followed. I made it out and found some strength on the bike and run. 🚴‍♀️💥 Still can‘t believe it. #Worldchampion#NeverEverGiveUppic.twitter.com/b62zUbEde3