Lista de los nominados a los Emmy 2019

Aquí está la lista de los nominados a los premios Emmy 2019 que se celebrarán el próximo 22 de septiembre.

Serie de Drama

'Better Call Saul'

'Bodyguard'

'Juego de tronos'

'Killing Eve'

'Ozark'

'Pose'

'Succession'

'This Is Us'

Actor principal de Drama

Jason Bateman, 'Ozark'

Sterling K. Brown, 'This Is Us'

Kit Harington, 'Juego de tronos'

Bob Odenkirk, 'Better Call Saul'

Billy Porter, 'Pose'

Milo Ventimiglia, 'This Is Us'

Actriz principal de Drama

Emilia Clarke, 'Juego de tronos'

Jodie Comer, 'Killing Eve'

Viola Davis, 'How to Get Away With Murder'

Laura Linney, 'Ozark'

Mandy Moore, 'This Is Us'

Sandra Oh, 'Killing Eve'

Robin Wright, 'House of Cards'

Actor secundario de drama

Alfie Allen, 'Juego de tronos'

Jonathan Banks, 'Better Call Saul'

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, 'Juego de tronos'

Peter Dinklage, 'Juego de tronos'

Giancarlo Esposito, 'Better Call Saul'

Michael Kelly, 'House of Cards'

Chris Sullivan, 'This Is Us'

Actriz secundaria de drama

Gwendoline Christie, 'Juego de tronos'

Julia Garner, 'Ozark'

Lena Headey, 'Juego de tronos'

Fiona Shaw, 'Killing Eve'

Sophie Turner, 'Juego de tronos'

Maisie Williams, 'Juego de tronos'

Actor invitado de drama

Michael Angarana, 'This Is Us'

Ron Cephas Jones, 'This Is Us'

Michael McKean, 'Better Call Saul'

Kumail Nanjiani, 'The Twilight Zone'

Glynn Turman, 'How to Get Away With Murder'

Bradley Whitford, 'El cuento de la criada'

Actriz invitada de drama

Laverne Cox, 'Orange Is the New Black'

Cherry Jones, 'El cuento de la criada'

Jessica Lange, 'AHS: Apocalypse'

Phylicia Rashad, 'This Is Us'

Cicely Tyson, 'How to Get Away With Murder'

Carice van Houten, 'Juego de tronos'

Serie de comedia

'Barry¡

'Fleabag'

'The Good Place'

'La maravillosa Sra. Maisel'

'Muñeca rusa'

'Schitt's Creek'

'Veep'

Actor principal de comedia

Anthony Anderson, 'Black-ish'

Don Cheadle, 'Black Monday'

Ted Danson, 'The Good Place'

Michael Douglas, 'The Kominsky Method'

Bill Hader, 'Barry'

Eugene Levy, 'Schitt's Creek'

Actriz principal de comedia

Christina Applegate, 'Dead to Me'

Rachel Brosnahan, 'La maravillosa Sra. Maisel'

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, 'Veep'

Natasha Lyonne, 'Muñeca rusa'

Catherine O'Hara, 'Schitt's Creek'

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, 'Fleabag'

Actor secundario de comedia

Alan Arkin, 'The Kominsky Method'

Anthony Carrigan, 'Barry'

Tony Hale, 'Veep'

Stephen Root, 'Barry'

Tony Shalhoub, 'La maravillosa Sra. Maisel'

Henry Winkler, 'Barry'

Actriz secundaria de comedia

Alex Borstein, 'La maravillosa Sra. Maisel'

Anna Chlumsky, 'Veep'

Sian Clifford, 'Fleabag'

Olivia Colman, 'Fleabag'

Betty Gilpin, 'GLOW'

Sarah Goldberg, 'Barry'

Marin Hinkle, 'La maravillosa Sra. Maisel'

Kate McKinnon, 'Saturday Night Live'

Actor invitado de comedia

Matt Damon, 'Saturday Night Live'

Robert de Niro, 'Saturday Night Live'

Luke Kirby, 'La maravillosa Sra. Maisel'

Peter MacNicol, 'Veep'

John Mulaney, 'Saturday Night Live'

Adam Sandler, 'Saturday Night Live'

Rufus Sewell, 'La maravillosa Sra. Maisel'

Actriz invitada de comedia

Jane Lynch, 'La maravillosa Sra. Maisel'

Sandra Oh, 'Saturday Night Live'

Maya Rudolph, 'The Good Place'

Kristin Scott Thomas, 'Fleabag'

Fiona Shaw, 'Fleabag'

Emma Thompson, 'Saturday Night Live'

Miniserie

'Chernobyl'

'Escape at Dannemora'

'Fosse/Verdon'

'Sharp Objects'

'When They See Us'

TV-Movie

'Bandersnatch: Black Mirror'

'Brexit'

'Deadwood: The Movie'

'King Lear'

'My Dinner With Hervé'

Actor principal de miniserie o tv-movie

Mahershala Ali, 'True Detective'

Benecio del Toro, 'Escape at Dannemora'

Hugh Grant, 'A Very English Scandal'

Jared Harris, 'Chernobyl'

Jharrel Jerome, 'When They See Us'

Sam Rockwell, 'Fosse/Verdon'

Actriz principal de miniserie o tv-movie

Amy Adams, 'Sharp Objects'

Patricia Arquette, 'Escape at Dannemora'

Aunjanue Ellis, 'When They See Us'

Joey King, 'The Act'

Niecy Nash, 'When They See Us'

Michelle Williams, 'Fosse/Verdon'

Mejor guión de una serie de drama

'Better Call Saul': 'Winner'

'Bodyguard': Episodio 1

'Juego de Tronos': 'El trono de hierro'

'Killing Eve': 'Nice and Neat'

'La sucesión': 'Nobody Is Ever Missing'

'The Handmaid's Tale': 'Holly'

Mejor guión de una serie de comedia

Alec Berg y Bill Hader por ronny/lily ('Barry')

Phoebe Waller-Bridge por Episode 1 ('Fleabag')

Maya Erskine y Anna Konkle por Anna Ishii-Peters ('PEN15')

Allison Silverman por A Warm Body ('Russian Doll')

Leslye Headland, Natasha Lyonne y Amy Poehler por Nothing In This World Is Easy ('Russian Doll')

Josh Siegal y Dylan Morgan por Janet(s) ('The Good Place')

David Mandel por Veep ('Veep')

Mejor dirección

'Juego de Tronos' - Los últimos Starks

'Juego de Tronos' - La larga noche

'Juego de Tronos' - El trono de hierro

'Killing Eve' - Desperate Times

'Ozark' - Arreglos

'La sucesión' - Celebration

'El cuento de la criada' - Holly