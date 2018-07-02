Xbox Game Pass: lista con todos los juegos para Xbox One, Xbox 360 y Xbox

Microsoft está cambiando los modelos de distribución con Xbox Game Pass, el servicio de suscripción que concede acceso a unos 200 juegos, previo pago de 9,99 euros mensuales. Hemos recopilado todos los títulos disponibles para vuestra consulta, incluyendo las últimas incorporaciones y descartando los suprimidos. También enumeramos las novedades a futuro.

Xbox One

#IDARB

10 Second Ninja X

ABZU

Bard's Gold

Bomber Crew

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

Casey Powell Lacrosse 16

Cities: Skylines

Cluster Truck

Costume Quest 2

D4: Dark Dreams Don't Die

Darksiders: Warmastered Edition

Darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition

Dead Island: Definitive Edition

Dead Rising 3

Deadlight: Director's Cut

Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition

Devil May Cry 4: Special Edition

Dirt 4

Dirt Rally

Disneyland Adventures

DmC Devil May Dry: Definitive Edition

Dovetail Games Euro Fishing

Electronic Super Joy

F1 2015

Fallout 4

Farming Simulator 15

Gears of War 4

Gears of War: Ultimate Edition

Guacamelee: Super Turbo Championship Edition

Halo 5: Guardians

Halo: Spartan Assault

Halo Wars: Definitive Edition

Halo Wars 2

Homefront: The Revolution

Hue

Human Fall Flat

JumpJet Rex

Kingdom: New Lands

Knight Squad

KYUB

Laser League

Late Shift

Layers of Fear

Letter Quest: Grimm's Journey Remastered

Limbo

Lumo

Maldita Castilla EX: Cursed Castle

Mass Effect

Massive Chalice

Max: The Curse of Brotherhood

Mega Coin Squad

Mega Man Legacy Collection

Mega Man Legacy Collection 2

Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes

Metro: Last Light Redux

MotoGP 17

NBA Playgrounds

Oddworld: New 'N' Tasty

OlliOlli

Overcooked

Oxenfree

Payday 2: Crimewave Edition

Pharaonic

Portal Knights

Pro Evolution Soccer 2018

Pumped BMX

ReCore

Resident Evil HD

Resident Evil 0

Resident Evil 6

Resident Evil Revalations 2

Rime

Riptide GP: Renegade

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Robocraft Infinity

Roundabout

Saints Row IV: Re-elected

Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell

ScreamRide

Shadow Complex Remastered

Shantae and the Pirate's Curse

Sherlock Holmes: The Devil's Daughter

Sky Force Anniversary

So Many Me

State of Decay: Year One

State of Decay 2

Steredenn

Sunset Overdrive

Super Lucky's Tale

Super Mega Baseball: Extra Innings

Super Time Force

Terraria

The Book of Unwritten Tales 2

The Bridge

The Bug Butcher

The Escapists

The Final Station

The Flame in the Flood

The Golf Club

The Swapper

The Technomancer

The Hunter: Call of the Wild

The War of Mine: The Little Ones

Tom Clancy's The Division

Tower of Guns

Ultratron

Unmechanical: Extended

Warhammer: Vermintide 2

Wasteland 2: Director's Cut

The World of Van Helsing: Deathtrap

WRC 5: World Rally Championship

Zombie Army Trilogy

Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection

Xbox 360

A Kingdom for Keflings

A World of Keflings

Alien Hominid HD

Banjo-Kazooie

Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts

Banjo-Tooie

BattleBlock Theater

Bayonetta

Bomberman Battlefest

Braid

CastleStorm

Comic Jumper

Defense Grid

Double Dragon Neon

Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

Fable Anniversary

Fable II

Fable III

Fallout 3

Galaga Legions DX

Garou: Mark of the Wolves

Gears of War

Gears of War 2

Gears of War 3

Gears of War: Judgment

Grid 2

Hexic 2

Hydro Thunder

Injustice: Gods Among Us

Iron Brigade

Jetpac Refulled

Joe Danger 2: The Movie

Joe Danger: Special Edition

Joy Ride Turbo

Kameo

KOF98UM

LEGO Star Wars: TCS

Mass Effect

Mega Man 9

Mega Man 10

Metal Slug 3

Metal Slug XX

Monaco: What's Yours Is Mine

Monday Night Combat

Ms Splosion Man

MX vs. ATV Reflex

N+

Pac-Man Museum

Perfect Dark Zero

Sacred Citadel

Samurai Showdown II

Sonic and Knuckles

Sonic CD

SoulCalibur II HD

Spelunky

Splosion Man

Stacking

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II

Street Fighter IV Arcade Edition

Tecmo Bowl Throwback

The Maw

Tekken Tag Tournament 2

Toy Soldiers

Toy Soldiers: Cold War

Viva Pinata

Viva Pinata: Trouble in Paradise

Xbox

Fuzion Frenzy

Ninja Gaiden Black

Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic

Próximamente

Ashen

Phoenix Point

Afterparty

Forza Horizon 4

Crackdown 3

Gears 5

Battletoads