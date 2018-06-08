Arrancan las ofertas Days of Play: PS4, PS VR y decenas de juegos rebajados PlayStation celebra el E3 con un aluvión de descuentos / Sony La promoción está vigente del 8 al 18 de junio Viernes, 8 junio 2018, 11:36

Hoy arranca la promoción Days of Play, que rebaja numerosos títulos para PlayStation 4 hasta el 18 de junio. Hablamos de superventas como God of War, Far Cry 5, Gran Turismo Sport, Call of Duty: WWII o Shadow of the Colossus.

Days of Play también comprende descuentos en la suscripción anual de PlayStation Plus (41,99€), consolas y accesorios. A saber:

PS4 de 500 GB (edición limitada Days of Play): 299,99€

PS4 de 500 GB: 269,99€

PS4 de 1 TB: 329,99€

PlayStation VR Starter Pack y software bundle: 249,99€

DUALSHOCK 4 y DUALSHOCK 4 edición limitada desde 39,99€

Gold y Platinum wireless headset desde 59,99€

Todos los juegos en oferta

God of War Digital Deluxe Edition

Grand Theft Auto V

Megalodon Shark Cash Card

Far Cry 5

Far Cry 5 Deluxe Edition

Far Cry 5 Gold Edition

Battlefield 1 Revolution

Battlefield 1 Premium Pass

Battlefield Anniversary Bundle (1, 4, HL & Premium)

Assassin's Creed Origins

Assassin's Creed Origins – DELUXE EDITION

Assassin's Creed Origins – GOLD EDITION

Assassin's Creed Origins – Season Pass

Need for Speed Payback

Need for Speed Payback – Deluxe Edition

Call of Duty: WWII – Gold Edition

Call of Duty: WWII – Digital Deluxe

Call of Duty: WWII – Season Pass

Horizon Zero Dawn

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition

Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds

Gran Turismo Sport

Gran Turismo Sport Digital Deluxe Edition

Shadow of the Colossus

MONSTER HUNTER: WORLD

MONSTER HUNTER: WORLD Digital Deluxe Edition

Burnout Paradise Remastered

The Sims 4

The Sims 4 Deluxe Party Edition

The Last of Us Remastered

STAR WARS Battlefront II

EA SPORTS UFC 3

EA SPORTS UFC 3 Deluxe Edition

Mortal Kombat X

Mortal Kombat XL

Dying Light

Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition

TOM CLANCY'S RAINBOW SIX SIEGE

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Advanced Edition

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Gold Edition

NBA 2K18

NBA 2K18 Legend Edition

NBA 2K18 Legend Edition Gold

TEKKEN 7

TEKKEN 7 Deluxe Edition

Just Cause 3

Just Cause 3 XL Edition

Just Cause 3: Air, Land & Sea Expansion Pass

Bloodborne

Bloodborne: Game of the Year Edition

Bloodborne The Old Hunters

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Expansion Pass

DOOM

DOOM VFR

DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2

DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 DELUXE EDITION

Destiny 2 – Game + Expansion Pass Bundle

Destiny 2 – Expansion Pass

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life

Nioh

Nioh – Complete Edition

Nioh Season Pass

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection

The Last Guardian

Batman: Arkham Knight

Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition

Batman: Return to Arkham

Batman: Arkham VR

Assassin's Creed The Ezio Collection

Assassin's Creed Origins – The Hidden Ones

Assassin's Creed Origins – DELUXE PACK

Assassin's Creed Rogue Remastered

RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard

RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard Gold Edition

RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard Season Pass

PlayStation VR Worlds

FOR HONOR STANDARD EDITION

FOR HONOR DELUXE EDITION

FOR HONOR GOLD EDITION

FOR HONOR SEASON PASS

EA SPORTS NHL 18 Standard Edition

EA SPORTS NHL 18 Young Stars Deluxe Edition

Uncharted: El Legado Perdido

UNCHARTED 4: El Desenlace del Ladrón Digital Edition

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection

GTAV & Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack Bundle

GTAV, Starter Pack & 1. Great White Shark Card Bundle

GTAV, Starter Pack & 2. Whale Shark Card Bundle

GTAV, Starter Pack & 3. Megalodon Shark Card Bundle

Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition

Madden NFL 18

BEYOND: Two Souls

The Heavy Rain & BEYOND: Two Souls Collection

Heavy Rain

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition

Final Fantasy XV Royal Pack

WWE 2K18

WWE 2K18 Digital Deluxe Edition

ARK Park

WipEout Omega Collection

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands – Standard Edition

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands – Deluxe Edition

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands – Gold Edition

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands – Season Pass

Robinson: The Journey

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Blood and Wine

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Hearts of Stone

Ratchet & Clank

Hidden Agenda

South Park: The Fractured but Whole

South Park: The Fractured but Whole – Gold Edition

South Park: The Fractured but Whole – Season Pass

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Digital Deluxe Edition

Knowledge is Power

The Evil Within 2

DRIVECLUB VR

The Sims 4 Bundle

The Sims 4 City Living

The Sims 4 Cool Kitchen Stuff

The Sims 4 Deluxe Party Edition Upgrade

The Sims 4 Dine Out

The Sims 4 Luxury Party Stuff

The Sims 4 Perfect Patio Stuff

The Sims 4 Romantic Garden Stuff

The Sims 4 Vampires

The Sims 4 Vintage Glamour Stuff

The Telltale Batman Bundle

The Telltale Mega Collection

The Telltale Games Collection

The Telltale Undead Survival Bundle

The Walking Dead Collection – The Telltale Series

Life is Strange: Before the Storm Complete Season

Life is Strange: Before the Storm Deluxe Edition

Until Dawn: Rush of Blood

Until Dawn

Surgeon Simulator A&E + I Am Bread

Surgeon Simulator: Anniversary Edition

Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality

Arizona Sunshine

Everybody's Golf

Eagle Flight

The Last of Us: Left Behind

I am Bread

Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul

Farpoint

Wolfenstein II: The Diaries of Agent Silent Death

Sprint Vector

Star Trek: Bridge Crew

Thumper

I Expect You To Die

Need for Speed Ultimate Bundle (Rivals / 2015 / Payback – all deluxe editions)

Here They Lie

Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes

RIGS Mechanized Combat League

FRANTICS

The Inpatient

That's You!

Carnival Games VR

Carnival Games VR: Alley Adventure

EVE: Valkyrie

Deluxe Kit

Bravo Team

Tumble VR

Just Cause 3 Bavarium Sea Heist

Just Cause Mech Land Assault

Just Cause Sky Fortress

Raw Data

MLB The Show 18

MLB The Show 18 Digital Deluxe Edition

MLB The Show 18 MVP Edition

Warframe: PS4 Obsidian Azura Collection

Warframe: Starter Pack

Super Stardust Ultra

Super Stardust Ultra VR

Apollo 11 VR

Planet of the Apes: Last Frontier

Megaton Rainfall

The Assembly

Sparc

Perfect

Nioh – Bloodshed's End

Nioh – Defiant Honour

Nioh – Dragon of the North

Hustle Kings Mega Pack

Hustle Kings VR

Don't Knock Twice

The Solus Project

NBA 2KVR Experience

Planet of the Apes: Last Frontier – Team Ape Bundle

Shooty Fruity

StarBlood Arena

Bloody Zombies

The BioWare Bundle (MEA & DQI)

Time Carnage

Oferta de la semana (hasta el 13 de junio)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered

Ofertas en complementos (hasta el 20 de junio)

Ofertas en complementos (hasta el 20 de junio 2018)

60% de ahorro en los pases de temporada de Tekken 7, Dark Souls III, Call of Duty: Black Ops III y Sniper Elite 4.

Ofertas en simuladores (hasta el 20 de junio de 2018)

Cattle & Cultivation

Farmer & Forestry Bundle

Firefighters – The Simulation

Firefighters: Airport Fire Department

Firefighters: Plant Fire Department

Forestry 2017 – The Simulation

Industry Giant 2

Industry Giant 2 – Gold Edition

Industry Giant 2: 1980-2020

Joe's Diner

Pineview Drive – House of Horror

Pineview Drive – Joe's Diner Horror Bundle

Professional Construction – The Simulation

Professional Farmer 2017

Professional Farmer 2017 – Gold Edition

Professional Farmer: American Dream

Realms of Arkania: Blade of Destiny

Transport Giant

Transport Giant: Down Under