Conciertos de las fiestas de Mungia: San Pedro 2018

Cartel de conciertos de la fiestas de San Pedro 2018 Mungiako Jaiak.
Cartel de conciertos de la fiestas de San Pedro 2018 Mungiako Jaiak.

Programa de conciertos de las fiestas de San Pedro 2018 en Mungia, con los horarios de cada concierto.

Jueves, 28 junio

22:30 HESIAN - Foruen Plazan

24:00 OXABI - Txosna Gunean

Viernes, 29 de junio

13:30 PURO RELAJO - Matxin Plazan

21:00 TABERNA IBILTARIA - Matxin Plazan

22:30 TOC - Txosna Gunean

23:30 JAVIER GURRUCHAGA & ORQUESTA MONDRAGÓN - Foruen Plazan

00:30 RURAL ZOMBIES - Txosna Gunean

Sábado, 30 de junio

22:00 A REBEL TO HOPE & SONG OF ANUBIS - Txosna Gunean

22:30 COQUE MALLA - Foruen Plazan

24:00 GARILAK 26 - Txosna Gunean

Domingo, 1 de julio

19:00 HERRIKO MUSIKA ELKARTEAK - Matxin Plazan

Viernes, 6 de julio

24:00 ZEA MAYS - Txosna Gunean

Sábado, 7 de julio

22:30 AREATZAKO BANDA - Matxin Plazan

24:00 REVOLTA PERMANENT - Txosna Gunean

Coque Malla, Mungia

