Conciertos de las fiestas de Mungia: San Pedro 2018

Programa de conciertos de las fiestas de San Pedro 2018 en Mungia, con los horarios de cada concierto.
22:30 HESIAN - Foruen Plazan
24:00 OXABI - Txosna Gunean
13:30 PURO RELAJO - Matxin Plazan
21:00 TABERNA IBILTARIA - Matxin Plazan
22:30 TOC - Txosna Gunean
23:30 JAVIER GURRUCHAGA & ORQUESTA MONDRAGÓN - Foruen Plazan
00:30 RURAL ZOMBIES - Txosna Gunean
22:00 A REBEL TO HOPE & SONG OF ANUBIS - Txosna Gunean
22:30 COQUE MALLA - Foruen Plazan
24:00 GARILAK 26 - Txosna Gunean
19:00 HERRIKO MUSIKA ELKARTEAK - Matxin Plazan
24:00 ZEA MAYS - Txosna Gunean
22:30 AREATZAKO BANDA - Matxin Plazan
24:00 REVOLTA PERMANENT - Txosna Gunean