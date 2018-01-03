Emily Estefan presenta a su novia Emily Estefan. / E. C. Gemeny Hernández es la chica que ha enamorado a la joven ELCORREO.COM Miércoles, 3 enero 2018, 23:48

Gloria y Emilio Estefan están de enhorabuena. Su hija mayor, Emily, ha terminado el año celebrando el éxito de su primer álbum oficial, Take Whatever You Want, y presentando a su novia en público. Gemeny Hernández es la chica que ha enamorado a la joven Estefan; una muchacha de Miami a la que le gusta tanto la música como a Emily. La relación se hizo pública el día en que celebraban un año de noviazgo. Gemeny publicó varias fotografías de ambas acompañadas de una carta de amor en la que declara: «Me enamoraste, me tomaste de mi lugar estático y me catapultaste a otro mundo. Hay amor en cada esquina aquí». Un texto que bien podría servirle a la cubana como letra de su próxima canción.